Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of KO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.51. 376,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,852,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $270.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 476,446 shares of company stock valued at $29,168,888. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,673 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

