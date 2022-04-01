Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Codex DNA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06).

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAY opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.33. Codex DNA has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $25.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 1,245.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

