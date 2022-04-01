Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.88.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.65. 2,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42 and a beta of 0.21. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 332.04%.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,920 shares of company stock worth $184,346 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 115.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.