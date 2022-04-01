Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CGNX. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.20.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $77.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.71. Cognex has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cognex by 32.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,231,000 after purchasing an additional 130,319 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cognex by 12.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,296 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cognex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

