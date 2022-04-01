Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of UTF opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $29.95.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.