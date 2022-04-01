Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE RQI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter worth $154,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.