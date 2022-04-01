Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years.

NYSE PSF opened at $23.08 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

