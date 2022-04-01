Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.5 days.

Coles Group stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. Coles Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coles Group in a report on Sunday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Coles Group Ltd. engages in the operation of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express. The Supermarkets segment provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise retailing. The Liquor segment provides liquor retailing, including online delivery services.

