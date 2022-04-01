Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $32.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $45.05.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.