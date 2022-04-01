Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,952. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.