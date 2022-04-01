Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,324 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Comcast were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after buying an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,070 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $212.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

