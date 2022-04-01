Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE CMA traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.89. Comerica has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comerica by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after buying an additional 237,136 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4,180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.