CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

COMM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut CommScope from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CommScope from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $7.42. 165,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,240. CommScope has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after purchasing an additional 463,338 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 14.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 937,547 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,706 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,334,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,896,000 after purchasing an additional 345,382 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

