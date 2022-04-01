CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

COMM stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

