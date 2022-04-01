Community Bank N.A. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $237.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $216.62 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

