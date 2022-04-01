Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

IGIB stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.17 and a one year high of $61.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

