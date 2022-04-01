Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after buying an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 453,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,768,000 after purchasing an additional 63,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.33.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $413.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.68 and a 200-day moving average of $517.88. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $375.63 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

