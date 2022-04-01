Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,960 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Medtronic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 14.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 128.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.
Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
