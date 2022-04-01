Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Community Bank System alerts:

NYSE CBU opened at $70.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.36. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $82.10.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.