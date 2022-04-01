Comparing IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) & F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) and F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of IGM Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.9% of IGM Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IGM Biosciences and F-star Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IGM Biosciences N/A N/A -$81.36 million ($4.22) -6.33 F-star Therapeutics $21.17 million 3.53 -$31.28 million ($2.05) -1.73

F-star Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than IGM Biosciences. IGM Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F-star Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IGM Biosciences and F-star Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGM Biosciences 0 2 6 0 2.75 F-star Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $64.78, suggesting a potential upside of 142.34%. F-star Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.20, suggesting a potential upside of 722.54%. Given F-star Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe F-star Therapeutics is more favorable than IGM Biosciences.

Volatility and Risk

IGM Biosciences has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F-star Therapeutics has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IGM Biosciences and F-star Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGM Biosciences N/A -41.37% -37.81% F-star Therapeutics N/A -39.37% -30.34%

Summary

F-star Therapeutics beats IGM Biosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IGM Biosciences (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). The company is also developing IGM-8444, an IgM antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid cancers and NHL; and IGM-7354, is a bispecific IgM antibody delivering interleukin-15 cytokines to PD-L1 expressing cells for use in the treatment of patients with solid and hematologic malignancies. It has a strategic research and license agreement with AbCellera to discover and develop IgM antibodies; and license agreement with AvantGen Inc. for various antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company was formerly known as Palingen, Inc. and changed its name to IGM Biosciences, Inc. in 2010. IGM Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About F-star Therapeutics (Get Rating)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways. The company was founded on October 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

