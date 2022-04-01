Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 272,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $29,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $230,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 280,267 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,056,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after purchasing an additional 170,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 157,319 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $37.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $503.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

