Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CPSI has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Shares of CPSI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,932. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $41,856.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $230,745. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.