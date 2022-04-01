Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $6,068,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,883,000 after acquiring an additional 334,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 54,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 280,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

