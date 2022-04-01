Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,674 shares during the period. Conagra Brands comprises approximately 2.3% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Conagra Brands worth $21,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.08. 4,627,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,934,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

