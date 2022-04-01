Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNDT. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Conduent has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 170,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

