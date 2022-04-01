Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.76% of IDEX worth $136,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,116. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $181.66 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

