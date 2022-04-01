Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $115.29 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,152 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 79,872 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.19% of NXP Semiconductors worth $115,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,723,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.38. 43,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,695. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $168.74 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

