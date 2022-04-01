Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $92.13 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,070,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224,253 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $92,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,127,391. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $329.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

