Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 56,556 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $109,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.82. 531,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,913,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.71.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,073 shares of company stock worth $1,598,157 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

