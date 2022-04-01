Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 159,045 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 921,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 159,045 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 2.56% of SPS Commerce worth $131,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,623. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.30. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 108.43 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

