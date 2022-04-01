Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,010.00

Shares of Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,010 ($13.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.23). Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.23), with a volume of 768 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £504.60 million and a PE ratio of 127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,010 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,010.
Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) Company Profile (LON:CSRT)
