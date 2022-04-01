Constantine Iordanou Purchases 500,000 Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) Stock

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) insider Constantine Iordanou acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £375,000 ($491,223.47).

LON BOCH opened at GBX 78.20 ($1.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £348.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.23. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 100.50 ($1.32).

Get Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public alerts:

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (Get Rating)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed term deposits; housing, student, consumer, business, syndicated, project, and shipping finance; and debit, credit, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.