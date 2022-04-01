Constantine Iordanou Purchases 500,000 Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) Stock

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) insider Constantine Iordanou acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £375,000 ($491,223.47).
LON BOCH opened at GBX 78.20 ($1.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £348.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.23. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 100.50 ($1.32).
