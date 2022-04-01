Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.13

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.13 and traded as low as $9.15. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 434,278 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $143.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 47.88% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.

In other news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $252,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $110,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57,650 shares of company stock valued at $609,174. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 243.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.