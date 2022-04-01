CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.48. 442,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,095. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

