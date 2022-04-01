Coty (NYSE:COTY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COTY. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.92. 203,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,748,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Coty has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.43 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 12,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Coty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 716,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Coty by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 716,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 289,555 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Coty by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

