Coupang (CPNG) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Coupang to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Coupang alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coupang and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 4 4 0 2.50 Coupang Competitors 283 1249 3351 62 2.65

Coupang presently has a consensus target price of $44.14, suggesting a potential upside of 149.68%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 33.75%. Given Coupang’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -8.38% -46.10% -14.50% Coupang Competitors -8.30% -21.30% -3.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coupang and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $18.41 billion -$1.54 billion -12.63 Coupang Competitors $16.53 billion $902.63 million 85.92

Coupang has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Coupang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coupang peers beat Coupang on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Coupang Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.