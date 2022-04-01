Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Get Covestro alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on COVTY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($79.12) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Covestro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Covestro from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($70.33) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. Covestro has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29.

About Covestro (Get Rating)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covestro (COVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.