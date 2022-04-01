Critical Comparison: Endava (NYSE:DAVA) versus Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO)

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) and Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Endava alerts:

Endava has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elcom International has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

49.4% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Elcom International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Endava and Elcom International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 0 7 0 3.00 Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endava presently has a consensus target price of $186.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.38%. Given Endava’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Endava is more favorable than Elcom International.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and Elcom International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava 11.78% 20.67% 13.61% Elcom International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endava and Elcom International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $601.25 million 12.14 $58.47 million $1.57 83.43 Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than Elcom International.

Summary

Endava beats Elcom International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endava Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. It also engages in the identifying, defining, and embedding collaborative data and analytics; and provision of automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, and telemetry and monitoring services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Elcom International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.