Critical Comparison: Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) vs. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Rating) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners -22,474.87% N/A -1,905.47% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -2,209.23% -140.05% -116.08%

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $40,000.00 199.69 -$9.03 million N/A N/A Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $530,000.00 45.00 -$11.73 million ($0.40) -1.98

Global WholeHealth Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Global WholeHealth Partners has a beta of -1.26, meaning that its share price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation develops and markets various in-vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. The company offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as for point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. It provides tests for various diseases, such as Ebola, zika, dengue, malaria, influenza, tuberculosis, coronaviruses, and other vector-borne diseases. Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

