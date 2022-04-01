CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 903,439 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 70,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.