CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Issues Earnings Results

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 903,439 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 70,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.