CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist Financial increased their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.88. 13,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,429. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

