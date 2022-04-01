Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Culp stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $7.94. 22,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,769. Culp has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. Culp had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Culp by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $781,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

