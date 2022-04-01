CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Short Interest Up 25.3% in March

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,500 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 681,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CURO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. 70,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,452. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. CURO Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CURO Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CURO Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in CURO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CURO Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CURO Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

CURO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.