Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $80.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CUBI. Stephens began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.56.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $52.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

