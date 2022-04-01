CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $110.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.95.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average is $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,973,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $8,487,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,880,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.