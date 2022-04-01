CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.95.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.39. The company had a trading volume of 191,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,639. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,834 shares of company stock worth $16,625,801 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,487,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 70,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.