CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.50.
NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.19. 5,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,442. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.44. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,348,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 472,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,516,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
