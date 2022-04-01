CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.50.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.19. 5,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,442. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.44. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,348,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 472,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,516,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

