Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($4.45) Per Share

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.45) per share for the year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.21. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 209,612 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 218,448 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

