Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 44,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,160,931 shares.The stock last traded at $10.78 and had previously closed at $10.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTKB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 342,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $4,225,466.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,168,400 shares of company stock worth $28,646,518 and sold 100,000 shares worth $1,344,800.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth $39,711,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

