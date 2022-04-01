DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for BancFirst in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $84.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 54.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 13.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.63%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

